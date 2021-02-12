UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko, Putin Set To Meet In Late February To Discuss Integration- Belarusian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:10 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in the end of February in order to discuss further integration between the two countries, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Friday.

"The meeting is planned, it is in the works, we are preparing necessary materials ... [It may be held] in the end of February," Makei told reporters.

"The presidents of Belarus and Russia will have plenty of topics to discuss, taking into consideration the pandemic and the recent developments around our countries. Moreover, I am sure that specific issues related to further deepening of our countries' integration will be on the agenda," the diplomat continued.

