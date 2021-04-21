Lukashenko, Putin to Discuss Joint Reaction to Current Challenges - Belarusian Office

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to Moscow on Thursday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, they are going to discuss joint reaction to the current challenges, the Belarusian presidential office said.

"Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on April 22. A meeting and negotiations with the Russian president are scheduled to be held in Moscow," the Belarusian presidential office said on Wednesday.

The leaders are set to discuss trade and economic cooperation, according to the statement.

"They are also expected to touch upon cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and further steps to restore full-fledged transport communication ... Apart from that, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin will discuss joint reaction to the current challenges and threats, and exchange opinions on the international agenda and the regional situation," the statement read on.