Lukashenko, Putin to Discuss Security This Week - Makei

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the security situation and western sanctions this week, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday.

"Yes, such a meeting is planned," Makei said, adding that the sides will discuss "the situation in the security field" and sanctions from the Western countries, among other issues.