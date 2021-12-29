Lukashenko, Putin to Hold Bilateral Meeting in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will hold a bilateral meeting in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Wednesday, following an informal top-level summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The leaders will sum up the results of 2021 and discuss relevant issues of the bilateral cooperation, as well as their trade, economic and military partnership. The presidents will also exchange views on the regional agenda and international issues of mutual interest.

Lukashenko and Putin are also expected to discuss rapprochement between Russia and Belarus within the framework of the Union State, relations with Western countries, the situation in eastern Ukraine and draft amendments to the constitution of Belarus.