Lukashenko, Putin To Meet On September 9 In Moscow - Reports

Mon 30th August 2021 | 04:09 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin will meet on September 9 in Moscow, Belarusian state-run news agency Belta reported, citing Lukashenko's administration.

The presidents of Belarus and Russia agreed on the exact date of the visit earlier on Monday in their phone conversation, Belta added.

