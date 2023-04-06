Lukashenko Raised Issue of Extending Union State Security Programs - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has raised issue of extending some security programs of the Union State, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Alexander Grigoryevich raised the issue of extending some of our previous agreements, I fully support this and, for my part, I ask our security council to work out everything that was set today as priority tasks in this area by the president of Belarus," Putin said at the Union State's Supreme State Council.

Putin also said that Moscow and Minsk should increase security cooperation and focus on the Union State's security system.

"Russia and Belarus are building up, and will continue to do so, as noted today, their interaction in the field of defense and security, expanding cooperation in the military sphere, and this certainly meets the fundamental interests of our countries and peoples, it is really important given the difficult international situation today," Putin added.