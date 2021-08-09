Lukashenko Ready to Have Russian Servicemen in Belarus If There Is Risk of New World War

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Belarus will be ready to have Russian servicemen deployed on its territory if there is a risk of a new world war, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"Why do you guys [Western countries] worry about the fact we could have a Russian base? We do not need it here, the [Russian] president and I have decided this long ago.

Why do you care if you have lots of military bases and keep rattling your nuclear weapons? You keep imposing some conditions on us, are you afraid that we will have a Chinese, a Russian or a Ukrainian base? You should first sort things out at home. If necessary, on top of a base, the Russian armed forces will be deployed here ... In the event of a risk of a new world war," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference.

It currently makes no sense for Russia to spend money on creating a military base in Belarus, the president believes,