UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Ready To Have Russian Servicemen In Belarus If There Is Risk Of New World War

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Lukashenko Ready to Have Russian Servicemen in Belarus If There Is Risk of New World War

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Belarus will be ready to have Russian servicemen deployed on its territory if there is a risk of a new world war, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"Why do you guys [Western countries] worry about the fact we could have a Russian base? We do not need it here, the [Russian] president and I have decided this long ago.

Why do you care if you have lots of military bases and keep rattling your nuclear weapons? You keep imposing some conditions on us, are you afraid that we will have a Chinese, a Russian or a Ukrainian base? You should first sort things out at home. If necessary, on top of a base, the Russian armed forces will be deployed here ... In the event of a risk of a new world war," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference.

It currently makes no sense for Russia to spend money on creating a military base in Belarus, the president believes,

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear Belarus Money World War Event Top

Recent Stories

United States Donates One Million Rapid Diagnostic ..

United States Donates One Million Rapid Diagnostic Tests To Help Pakistan Fight ..

3 minutes ago
 Anupam Shyam passes away

Anupam Shyam passes away

11 minutes ago
 UVAS Dairy Beef Project & PARC jointly holds works ..

UVAS Dairy Beef Project & PARC jointly holds workshop on “First Science into A ..

24 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler views expansion of Fujairah Hospita ..

Fujairah Ruler views expansion of Fujairah Hospital

25 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on new Hijri year

26 minutes ago
 Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty booked over charges ..

Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty booked over charges of fraud

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.