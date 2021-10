MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that he is ready to get vaccinated against COVID-19 but with a Belarusian vaccine, the state-run Belta news agency reported.

According to Belta, Lukashenko voiced his readiness to get vaccinated during a meeting with employees of a Minsk regional hospital.