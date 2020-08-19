UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Reappoints Prime Minister, Members Of Government

Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:47 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reappointed the prime minister and members of the government of the republic by his decrees, the press service of the Belarusian leader said on Wednesday.

"Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appointed Roman Golovchenko as the Prime Minister of Belarus with subsequent approval of his appointment by the House of Representatives of the National Assembly. The head of state signed a corresponding decree on August 19. Another decree appointed members of the government," the press service said.

More Stories From World

