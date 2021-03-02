Lukashenko Recalls Discussing Nearly All Aspects of Bilateral Ties With Putin in Sochi

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko recalled that he had discussed nearly all the aspects related to the Minsk-Moscow cooperation at his negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which were held in Russia's resort city of Sochi on February 22

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko recalled that he had discussed nearly all the aspects related to the Minsk-Moscow cooperation at his negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which were held in Russia's resort city of Sochi on February 22.

"There are so many reports about this meeting.

Unfortunately, around 70 percent of the reports is nothing but lies. I will not even recite all the issues that were discussed. There were dozens of issues, so many issues. We revised and discussed nearly all the aspects of the Belarusian-Russian relations," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

Lukashenko also said that under his agreement with Putin some of the matters would later be discussed by the prime ministers and security officials.