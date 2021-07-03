UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Refuses To 'Play Politics,' Vows To Defend Country's Sovereignty

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that despite being a "peaceful person," he is determined to do what it takes to defend the country's sovereignty without getting bogged down in politics.

As Belarus is preparing to observe its Independence Day on July 3, Lukashenko attended a festive ceremony to meet with officers of security and police forces.

"I am a peaceful person through and through, but if I back down and if I lose my nerve, let alone get absorbed in playing politics and [let] the country to collapse ” you will never forgive me for that. I have no other option [but] to fight til the end alongside these guys [officers]. This is our job," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko said that Belarusian security services carried out a massive counterterrorist operation. While he did not give much detail, he hinted at Germany's involvement. The German Foreign Ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the matter during the Friday briefing.

Since past year's presidential election and subsequent protests across the country, Lukashenko has been accusing the West of meddling in Belarus' domestic affairs. At the same time, a number of countries, such as the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union, have imposed sanctions on Belarusian officials and entities, accusing Minsk of electoral fraud and human rights violations.

