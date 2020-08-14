Lukashenko Refutes Claims He Has Left Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko refuted on Friday claims he had left the country.

"First of all, I am still alive and not abroad ... despite claims that the president has left the country and is abroad. Today, on August 14, we are meeting here to discuss the operation of the construction sector," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.