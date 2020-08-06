Lukashenko Refutes Claims That Media in Belarus Under Oppression

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has refuted claims that the media in the country is oppressed, noting that silencing the press in the age of the internet was impossible.

"It is possible to oppress [the media] when there is no Internet, when there is Internet it is difficult to say who oppressed who ... There are state media, surely, there is no yellow journalism there, and no one is swearing there, therefore, making claims that we have no freedom of speech or that we oppress the media, are, to say the least, outdated," the president said during an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon, which was broadcast on Thursday evening.

Lukashenko added that he wishes "there would be no swearing" on the internet as well.

"Yes, self-expression, everything is fine, but you should bear responsibility for it [for swearing online] ... Therefore, it is necessary to work on making changes to the internet in a way, that there is a responsibility," Lukashenko said.