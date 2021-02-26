UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Refutes Rumors Of Plans To Hand Power Over To Children

Fri 26th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Lukashenko Refutes Rumors of Plans to Hand Power Over to Children

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko refuted rumors of his alleged plans to hand the power over to his children ” the elder son, in particular.

Earlier in the day, the country's national Olympic committee said that Viktor Lukashenko, the president's elder son, was elected the new head of the sports organization.

"And, most importantly, you can hear people talking: transit of power, he'll give the power to the elder Lukashenko, at the very least, so that he would rule the country. I have often said that this was never discussed in our family and will never be. Because none of my children will be presidents of Belarus after me," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

More Stories From World

