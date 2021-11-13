Lukashenko Rejects Allegations of Minsk Sponsoring Migrants Arriving at Polish Border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that those who accuse him of sponsoring migrant crisis on the border with Poland must show proof.

"Put your facts on the table about at least a single official or even businessperson sponsoring (this)," Lukashenko told Rusian magazine Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense).

"Do I have money to waste? So, show your facts. If I'm financing this, show your facts," Lukashenko said.