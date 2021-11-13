UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Rejects Allegations Of Minsk Sponsoring Migrants Arriving At Polish Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 05:23 PM

Lukashenko Rejects Allegations of Minsk Sponsoring Migrants Arriving at Polish Border

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that those who accuse him of sponsoring migrant crisis on the border with Poland must show proof

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that those who accuse him of sponsoring migrant crisis on the border with Poland must show proof.

"Put your facts on the table about at least a single official or even businessperson sponsoring (this)," Lukashenko told Rusian magazine Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense).

"Do I have money to waste? So, show your facts. If I'm financing this, show your facts," Lukashenko said.

Related Topics

Poland Money Border

Recent Stories

Yemen Ready to Resume Gas Exports, in Talks With F ..

Yemen Ready to Resume Gas Exports, in Talks With Foreign Firms - Marib Governor ..

2 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Says Migrants Not Transported to Belaru ..

Lukashenko Says Migrants Not Transported to Belarus by Flag Carrier Belavia

2 minutes ago
 Police Officer among five injured in Quetta blast

Police Officer among five injured in Quetta blast

2 minutes ago
 US, NATO Military Activity Threatens Black Sea Reg ..

US, NATO Military Activity Threatens Black Sea Region Security - Russian Defense ..

9 minutes ago
 Farrukh condoles death of actor Sohail Asghar

Farrukh condoles death of actor Sohail Asghar

9 minutes ago
 Pb govt to launch massive drive to protect kids fr ..

Pb govt to launch massive drive to protect kids from measles, polio: Dr Akhtar

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.