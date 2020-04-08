UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Rejects Claims Of Crisis In Belarus, Says 794 COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:34 PM

Lukashenko Rejects Claims of Crisis in Belarus, Says 794 COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized

A total of 794 people diagnosed with the coronavirus are currently hospitalized in Belarus, and 31 of them are undergoing assisted ventilation, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday, adding that there was no "catastrophe" in the country

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) A total of 794 people diagnosed with the coronavirus are currently hospitalized in Belarus, and 31 of them are undergoing assisted ventilation, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday, adding that there was no "catastrophe" in the country.

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Belarus has risen from 562 to 700 on Monday. The Belarusian authorities have confirmed 13 related deaths.

"As of today, 794 people are in the hospital, and 31 are mechanically ventilated. There is no catastrophe at all," Lukashenko said at a government meeting on the health care system's ability to deal with the pandemic, as quoted by the state news agency Belta.

The leader added that the number of coroanavirus cases was increasing but not at an extreme rate, a trend that should continue.

The president called on doctors to do everything possible to save the lives of those infected, especially older patients and ones with weaker immune systems.

"You and I should win beautifully, we should save people decently. People should not think that [if] they get hospitalized with the virus, they are doomed. No. We will save everyone we can. And we should do our utmost to achieve this," he said.

Lukashenko added that in the current situation, the most important task was to protect doctors treating coronavirus patients and provide them at least with gloves and face masks.

The leader also threatened to replace the government if it did not fix the shortage of necessary medical supplies in drugstores, shops and hospitals by Monday.

Related Topics

Shortage Threatened Belarus All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CDA introduces unified hotline to enhance child pr ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet adopts resolution to grant paid leave ..

36 minutes ago

US Weekly Oil Output Down 600,000 BPD Ahead of Pro ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Doctors With COVID-19 in Hospital in Wes ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson Not Receiving Lung Ventilation, Condition ..

2 minutes ago

FIFA to Ask DOJ for Information on 2018, 2022 Worl ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.