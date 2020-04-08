Lukashenko Rejects Claims of Crisis in Belarus, Says 794 COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) A total of 794 people diagnosed with the coronavirus are currently hospitalized in Belarus, and 31 of them are undergoing assisted ventilation, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday, adding that there was no "catastrophe" in the country.

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Belarus has risen from 562 to 700 on Monday. The Belarusian authorities have confirmed 13 related deaths.

"As of today, 794 people are in the hospital, and 31 are mechanically ventilated. There is no catastrophe at all," Lukashenko said at a government meeting on the health care system's ability to deal with the pandemic, as quoted by the state news agency Belta.

The leader added that the number of coroanavirus cases was increasing but not at an extreme rate, a trend that should continue.

The president called on doctors to do everything possible to save the lives of those infected, especially older patients and ones with weaker immune systems.

"You and I should win beautifully, we should save people decently. People should not think that [if] they get hospitalized with the virus, they are doomed. No. We will save everyone we can. And we should do our utmost to achieve this," he said.

Lukashenko added that in the current situation, the most important task was to protect doctors treating coronavirus patients and provide them at least with gloves and face masks.

The leader also threatened to replace the government if it did not fix the shortage of necessary medical supplies in drugstores, shops and hospitals by Monday.