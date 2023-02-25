Lukashenko Rejects Fake Reports on Alleged Russian Strategy to 'Absorb' Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has rejected as fake the reports alleging that Russia was going to make Belarus part of its territory, saying that the Belarusian sovereignty is not disputed by Moscow.

"They want to divide us one more time, that is why this topic occurred ...

You are aware of my stance, it is unchanged: we are an independent and sovereign state," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

Lukashenko also said that both Belarus and Russia had their own strategies.

"Russia's strategy toward Belarus is to live as brothers, in peace and friendship, 100%," he added.

The Belarusian leader added that Russian President Vladimir Putin views the issue in the same way.