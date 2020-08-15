Lukashenko rejects foreign mediation in post-election crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday rejected offers of foreign mediation with a post-election opposition movement demanding his ouster, telling defence chiefs he would not give up power.

"We will not give up the country to anyone," state news agency Belta quoted Lukashenko as saying at a meeting at the defence ministry.

"We don't need any foreign governments, any intermediaries," he said.