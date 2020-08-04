Lukashenko Rejects Idea to Return to 1994 Constitution as Plunge Into 'Turbulent Nineties'

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:30 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko slammed on Tuesday his opponents' idea to return to the 1994 constitution as a gift to criminals and a plunge into the freewheeling nineties.
"The opposition's calls to implement changes through the return to the turbulent nineties and to the 1994 constitution would be a gift to criminals, to the criminal business.
We cannot return to the chaotic nineties," Lukashenko said in his address to the nation ahead of the presidential election.