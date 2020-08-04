Lukashenko Rejects Rumor of Agreeing Detention of Russians With Moscow

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday refuted the rumors that Minsk and Moscow were in agreement about the recent detention of several Russian citizens in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday refuted the rumors that Minsk and Moscow were in agreement about the recent detention of several Russian citizens in Belarus.

"There have been all kinds of rumors! It even went so far as to suggest that two presidents had been in agreement," Lukashenko said in an address to the Belarusian citizens and parliament.

"And all these lies about Istanbul, Venezuela, Africa, and Libya. It's all lies. These people, they spoke, they were sent to Belarus, specifically, with the order to wait. Istanbul tickets are a legend," the Belarusian president said.