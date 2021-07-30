UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Resubmits Draft Amendments To Belarusian Constitution For Revision

Fri 30th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko criticized draft amendments to the national constitution and said he resubmitted the proposals for revision.

"Today I resubmitted all this scripture to you [those who presented draft amendments].

Brace yourself and try to bring it in line before submitting it to reading at the president's level. And then, as I promised, we will sit down and go through each section and each article. Then we will put it to a nationwide vote, let people get familiar with it. We will hold the referendum no later than February," Lukashenko said, as quoted by state-run news agency Belta.

Officials involved in drafting the amendments presented "170 pages" of comments, the president added.

