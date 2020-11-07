UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko, Rosatom Discuss Prospects Of Building New Nuclear Reactors In Belarus- Reports

Sat 07th November 2020 | 03:12 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed the prospects of building new reactors in cooperation with Russian state nuclear agency in Belarus with Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev, media reported

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed the prospects of building new reactors in cooperation with Russian state nuclear agency in Belarus with Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev, media reported.

According to Belarusian state news agency Belta, reporting from the ceremony to boost capacity of the first power unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant, the president also discussed setting up a Belarusian subsidiary of Rosatom which will oversee the construction of subsequent reactors.

