MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the All-Belarusian People's Assembly is not authorized to change constitutional norms and will not do it, state-run news agency Belta reported.

On Monday, the Belarusian leader signed an order to convene the assembly on February 11-12 in Minsk. The total number of members and invited persons will reach 2,700. The assembly is set to discuss Belarus' socioeconomic development for the period up to 2025.