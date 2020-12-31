UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Said All-Belarus People's Assembly Will Not Change Constitution Norms - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Lukashenko Said All-Belarus People's Assembly Will Not Change Constitution Norms - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the All-Belarusian People's Assembly is not authorized to change constitutional norms and will not do it, state-run news agency Belta reported.

On Monday, the Belarusian leader signed an order to convene the assembly on February 11-12 in Minsk. The total number of members and invited persons will reach 2,700. The assembly is set to discuss Belarus' socioeconomic development for the period up to 2025.

Related Topics

Assembly Minsk Belarus February

Recent Stories

‘Initially Rs300,000 will be provided to poor fo ..

15 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,730 new COVID-19 cases, 1,435 reco ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund follows up on implementation of pro ..

26 minutes ago

Qureshi invites Japanese investors to invest in Pa ..

27 minutes ago

PM approves online agri dashboard to monitor food ..

15 minutes ago

American tennis player Querrey handed suspended fi ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.