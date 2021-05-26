UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Acted 'to Protect People' In Plane Diversion

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 01:49 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Wednesday that he acted "to protect people" by diverting a Ryanair flight over Belarusian airspace and denied that a fighter jet had forced the civilian aircraft to land

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Wednesday that he acted "to protect people" by diverting a Ryanair flight over Belarusian airspace and denied that a fighter jet had forced the civilian aircraft to land.

"I acted lawfully to protect our people," Lukashenko told members of parliament, the Belta state-run news agency reported, adding it was an "absolute lie" that a Mig-29 fighter jet forced the flight to land in Minsk.

