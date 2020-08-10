UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says After Election People Should Be Only Priority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday, in his first statement after the election, that people should be the only priority of the national policy.

According to preliminary results, revealed by the Belarusian Central Election Commission, Lukashenko is leading with 80.23 percent of votes.

"There should be only one policy, the people," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

