Lukashenko Says Agrees With Macron on Issue of Nuclear Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that he agrees with French President Emannuel Macron on the issue of nuclear weapons, noting that the US should withdraw them from the countries where it deployed thees arms.

The French president said earlier in the day that no country under no circumstances can deploy place nuclear weapons on foreign territory.

"I agree with him. Therefore, Americans should withdraw all nuclear weapons from five or six countries where they are located," Lukashenko said at the meeting of Supreme State Council of the Union State.