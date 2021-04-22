Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that he agrees with Russian President Vladimir Putin's conclusions on Belarus that he made during an address to lawmakers on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that he agrees with Russian President Vladimir Putin's conclusions on Belarus that he made during an address to lawmakers on Wednesday.

"I absolutely agree with the conclusions that were made in this message, and I especially support the turn that you took in this message ... The problems are the same," Lukashenko said during a meeting with Putin.

During his address to the Russian Parliament, Putin said that the collective West remains ignorant to some outrageous events in third countries, such as the plotted assassination of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the attempted armed coup in this country.