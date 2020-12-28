(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that the All-Belarusian People's Assembly would be held from February 11-12, Pool Pervogo Telegram channel, which is an unofficial presidential press service, reported on Monday.

The All-Belarusian People's Assembly is a general meeting of the Belarusian government with industry leaders and high-ranking officials.

In September, Lukashenko said that the meeting should focus on plans for Belarus' development for the next five years, and on changes to the national constitution.