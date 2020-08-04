UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Another Battalion Dispatched To Belarus' South To Destabilize Situation

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:46 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he had received information about another group of fighters dispatched to Belarus' south to destabilize the country

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he had received information about another group of fighters dispatched to Belarus' south to destabilize the country.

"Today, I have received information about another battalion dispatched to the south," Lukashenko said in his address to citizens and the parliament.

Belarus is taking serious steps to withstand the destabilization attempts, the president noted, adding that the main task is to prepare the army.

"We have always lived in peace here, so do not deploy nuclear weapons and do not undermine the situation, as there will be such a heavy blaze that territories through to Vladivostok will experience hardships," Lukashenko warned.

