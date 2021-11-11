UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Asked Russia Via Putin To Join In Patrolling Union State Borders - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:14 PM

Lukashenko Says Asked Russia Via Putin to Join in Patrolling Union State Borders - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that he asked Russia via President Vladimir Putin to join in patrolling the borders of the Union State, the Belta news agency reported.

The Belarusian president also said that the country needs to constantly monitor the situation on its borders.

