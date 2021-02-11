Lukashenko Says Authorities Do Not Know What Plans 'Foreign Forces' Have for Belarus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Belarusian authorities do not know for sure what plans foreign forces have for Minsk, therefore, 2021 will be the decisive year, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday, addressing the All Belarusian People's Assembly.

"We have retained hold of our country. So far.

We do not know for sure what they want and what moves they will make. We just know for sure that they will not back off from us. Very powerful forces are involved. We must withstand by any means. [20]21 that we have now entered will be the defining year," Lukashenko said.

Foreign forces tried to stage not even a color revolution but some "riot and blitzkrieg" in Belarus � but failed anyway, the president continued.