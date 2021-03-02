Lukashenko Says Belarus Could Host Russian Planes For Joint Monitoring Missions

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that it makes sense for Belarus to host Russian aircraft for joint monitoring missions on existing airbase

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that it makes sense for Belarus to host Russian aircraft for joint monitoring missions on existing airbases.

According to Belta, Lukashenko held a meeting that focused on Moscow-Minsk military cooperation, where he recalled that Belarus hosted Russian planes for joint monitoring missions in 2014 when the country hosted the Ice Hockey World Championship.

"Give us these [Russian] planes. But on these planes, like back then [in 2014], Russians and Belarusians [pilots] should fly together. And there are enough bases, they do not need to be built, why should we waste money ... It is better to buy or build new planes for this," Lukashenko said.