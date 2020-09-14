UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says Belarus Crisis Should Be Discussed By EAEU, CSTO, CIS

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:48 PM

Lukashenko Says Belarus Crisis Should Be Discussed by EAEU, CSTO, CIS

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday that the situation in the country should be discussed within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday that the situation in the country should be discussed within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"This is a lesson for us, and not just Belarus and Russia, but our ex-Soviet countries. We will talk about this at the EAEU meeting, CSTO and CIS," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, MCI Middle East join forces to sup ..

6 minutes ago

Midday break rule ends tomorrow

6 minutes ago

Yas Theme Parks recognised for health and safety w ..

21 minutes ago

ADEK, startAD honour winners of &#039;YouthTech Co ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Forces to Return to Bases After Drills in ..

29 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sindh approves Rs1.37 bn to reconst ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.