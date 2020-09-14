Lukashenko Says Belarus Crisis Should Be Discussed by EAEU, CSTO, CIS

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday that the situation in the country should be discussed within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday that the situation in the country should be discussed within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"This is a lesson for us, and not just Belarus and Russia, but our ex-Soviet countries. We will talk about this at the EAEU meeting, CSTO and CIS," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.