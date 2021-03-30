UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Belarus' Decision to Amend Constitution Is Not Result of Russian Pressure

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stressed on Tuesday that the government independently reached the decision to introduce amendments to the constitution, and this was not a result of alleged pressure from Russia and its leadership

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stressed on Tuesday that the government independently reached the decision to introduce amendments to the constitution, and this was not a result of alleged pressure from Russia and its leadership.

"I can remind to those who have forgotten that it is not Russia and it is not the Russian leadership that make Lukashenko change the constitution. We have been doing it for a long time. We have come to a conclusion that there is a need to introduce changes, as Lukashenko will not live forever and we do not know who will be next. This is the most important reason why we had to focus on the constitution," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus' Segodnya newspaper.

