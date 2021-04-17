UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Belarus Detained US-Backed Group Planning To Kill Him, His Children

Lukashenko Says Belarus Detained US-Backed Group Planning to Kill Him, His Children

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the country's security forces had detained a group people backed by the US intelligence services, who had been planning to assassinate him and his children

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the country's security forces had detained a group people backed by the US intelligence services, who had been planning to assassinate him and his children.

"We have detained a group of people and they showed how it was all planned ... then we clearly discovered the work of foreign special services, most likely the CIA, the FBI. I do not know who from the Americans worked there. We have found out their intention to come to Minsk and start organizing an assassination attempt on the president and children on the spot," Lukashenko said as aired by ONT broadcaster on Saturday.

According to Lukashenko, only the supreme leadership of a country may set the task to assassinate the president of another country.

Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) chief Ivan Tertel, on his part, said that an organized terrorist group was thwarted while trying to implement a plan to "neutralize" the president of Belarus and his family members, as well as to organize an armed rebellion in order to seize power in the country.

"The group included both citizens of Belarus and foreign citizens," Tertel said as aired by the broadcaster.

