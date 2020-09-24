UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Belarus Did Not Ask Anyone To Recognize Election

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:07 PM

Lukashenko Says Belarus Did Not Ask Anyone to Recognize Election

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that Minsk did not ask anyone to recognize the presidential election or the legitimacy of the president

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that Minsk did not ask anyone to recognize the presidential election or the legitimacy of the president.

"You know that we didn't ask anybody to recognize or not recognize our election, the legitimacy of the re-elected president," Lukashenko said as quoted by the Belta news agency.

The president added that he saw the inauguration itself as part of work.

