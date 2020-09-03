Lukashenko Says Belarus Faced Foreign Aggression, Thanks Russia for Support

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the republic found itself facing foreign aggression and thanked Russia for its support.

"We cannot allow any mistakes. But you must understand perfectly well that there is a red line, no one is allowed to cross it. If this happens, of course, we will react to the full extent of our law," Lukashenko said as quoted by Belta news agency.

Belarus is currently facing mass opposition protests that broke out following the presidential election that saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. Opposition figures also accuse the security forces of having resorted to excessive violence during the protests.