Lukashenko Says Belarus Holds Joint Drills With Russia to Strengthen Border With Ukraine

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that one of the goals of the country's ongoing joint military exercises with Russia was to strengthen the border with Ukraine.

"I do not hide it (the purpose). Unfortunately, today we have the southern direction opening up and it cannot be helped. We have to strengthen the border with Ukraine," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.