Lukashenko Says Belarus Needs Second Nuclear Power Plant
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 02:08 PM
Belarus needs a second nuclear power plant to become indepent from hydrocarbons as energy source, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Belarus needs a second nuclear power plant to become indepent from hydrocarbons as energy source, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday.
The first energy unit at the first nuclear station in the country is set to offficially start work on November 7.
"We have to build one more plant like that to become independent from hydrocarbons," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belta news agency.