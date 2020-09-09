UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says Belarus Needs Strong Leader, Although Some Powers May Be Transferred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 02:51 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that some powers of the head of state should be transferred to other branches of the government, but the country should have a strong leader anyway

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that some powers of the head of state should be transferred to other branches of the government, but the country should have a strong leader anyway.

"You know, representatives of some political parties ...

agree that authority should be redistributed between governmental agencies. There is such a need. But we should not forget that Russia and Belarus � and Ukraine is also a good example � are Slavic nations that need a strong leader with certain powers. This is what makes him strong. But perhaps these powers should not be exactly the same as the ones of the Belarusian president," Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian broadcasters.

More Stories From World

