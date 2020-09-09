Lukashenko Says Belarus Needs Strong Leader, Although Some Powers May Be Transferred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that some powers of the head of state should be transferred to other branches of the government, but the country should have a strong leader anyway.

"You know, representatives of some political parties ...

agree that authority should be redistributed between governmental agencies. There is such a need. But we should not forget that Russia and Belarus � and Ukraine is also a good example � are Slavic nations that need a strong leader with certain powers. This is what makes him strong. But perhaps these powers should not be exactly the same as the ones of the Belarusian president," Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian broadcasters.