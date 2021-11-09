UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Belarus Not Going To Attack Poland

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:18 PM

Lukashenko Says Belarus Not Going to Attack Poland

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that Belarus was not going to attack Poland, and explained the situation with Middle Eastern migrants at the border by the EU's desire to divert attention from its own problems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that Belarus was not going to attack Poland, and explained the situation with middle Eastern migrants at the border by the EU's desire to divert attention from its own problems.

"Inside Poland, Lithuania, Germany there is the so-called transit of power today. Take the UK, France, they have problems over the top. We did not stand next to them.

The peoples are dissatisfied. But how to mix and level this? You should then label someone an idiot, a bastard, a scoundrel who will attack Poland tomorrow. Yes, we never intended and are not going to attack Poland," Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko said that the confrontation on the Belarusian-Polish border over Middle Eastern migrants could lead to an acute phase, in his words, "this is a ground for provocations."

"I already warn my military: carefully, guys, watch out," the president noted.

