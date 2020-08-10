Lukashenko Says Belarus' Police Acted Gently During Riots, Used Rubber Bullets Once

Belarusian police did not act violently while suppressing the recent rallies, but they were forced to use rubber bullets once, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday

"Law enforcement agents acted gently.

However, in one incident, they had to use rubber bullets, when protesters wanted to besiege the capital's district office of internal affairs and attacked a police officer," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

The Belarusian leader assessed the situation during the rallies as tensed and praised the police for "coping fine."