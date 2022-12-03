UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Belarus Ready To Fulfill Its Obligations To Russia

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 10:59 PM

Lukashenko Says Belarus Ready to Fulfill Its Obligations to Russia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that his country was ready to fulfill its obligations under the existing agreements with Russia.

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that his country was ready to fulfill its obligations under the existing agreements with Russia.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who arrived in Minsk to hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Khrenin, and discuss pressing matters pertaining to bilateral military cooperation. The defense chiefs of Russia and Belarus signed a protocol to a 1997 bilateral agreement on the joint provision of regional security.

"In short, Belarusians will do everything that they are obligated to do under the open and real agreement (with Russia). Have no doubt about that," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

Lukashenko also praised the solidarity among Russian and Belarusian troops, saying that they were training "like one army" during combat readiness exercises of a joint regional military group.

"I think the Belarusian defense minister has already briefed you about the situation in Belarus, about the training and combat coordination of Belarusian and Russian troops that are stationed in Belarus. I have to say that we took this seriously. Both our officers and your officers are training troops. Both Belarusian and Russian officers are being trained," Lukashenko said, adding that they will be able to repel any possible aggression.

The Belarusian president stressed that everything was running in accordance with his agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On October 10, Lukashenko said that Minsk and Moscow agreed on deploying a joint military group as the security situation was declining on the western border of the Union State, a supranational union between Belarus and Russian founded in 2000.

Related Topics

Army Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus October Border Agreement

Recent Stories

Art exhibitions pivotal to promote local artists, ..

Art exhibitions pivotal to promote local artists, art: Samina

4 minutes ago
 Suarez, Cavani make undignified exits from World C ..

Suarez, Cavani make undignified exits from World Cup stage

7 minutes ago
 LWMC launches zero waste drive in provincial capit ..

LWMC launches zero waste drive in provincial capital

7 minutes ago
 Surgical masks equally effective for protection ag ..

Surgical masks equally effective for protection against Covid infection

7 minutes ago
 HRCP, PMHA call for transformative solutions for i ..

HRCP, PMHA call for transformative solutions for inclusive development of PLWDs

7 minutes ago
 "Sindhi Culture Day" to be celebrated in Hyderabad ..

"Sindhi Culture Day" to be celebrated in Hyderabad, other cities on Dec 04

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.