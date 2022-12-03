Lukashenko Says Belarus Ready to Fulfill Its Obligations to Russia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that his country was ready to fulfill its obligations under the existing agreements with Russia.

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that his country was ready to fulfill its obligations under the existing agreements with Russia.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who arrived in Minsk to hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Khrenin, and discuss pressing matters pertaining to bilateral military cooperation. The defense chiefs of Russia and Belarus signed a protocol to a 1997 bilateral agreement on the joint provision of regional security.

"In short, Belarusians will do everything that they are obligated to do under the open and real agreement (with Russia). Have no doubt about that," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

Lukashenko also praised the solidarity among Russian and Belarusian troops, saying that they were training "like one army" during combat readiness exercises of a joint regional military group.

"I think the Belarusian defense minister has already briefed you about the situation in Belarus, about the training and combat coordination of Belarusian and Russian troops that are stationed in Belarus. I have to say that we took this seriously. Both our officers and your officers are training troops. Both Belarusian and Russian officers are being trained," Lukashenko said, adding that they will be able to repel any possible aggression.

The Belarusian president stressed that everything was running in accordance with his agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On October 10, Lukashenko said that Minsk and Moscow agreed on deploying a joint military group as the security situation was declining on the western border of the Union State, a supranational union between Belarus and Russian founded in 2000.