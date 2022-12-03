UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Belarus, Russia Will Develop Joint Position On Self-Defense

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 11:55 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that Minsk will develop a common position with Moscow on actions to protect the territorial integrity of the Union State during Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's visit to Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that Minsk will develop a common position with Moscow on actions to protect the territorial integrity of the Union State during Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's visit to Belarus.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko met with Shoigu and mentioned a telephone conversation he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

"He called me yesterday. We discussed the situation around Belarus and Russia for a very long time.

He said that you (Shoigu) will be here and we will continue this discussion. We will develop a common position on our further actions to protect our territorial integrity," Lukashenko said at a meeting.

Shoigu arrived in Minsk on Saturday to hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Khrenin, and discuss pressing matters pertaining to bilateral military cooperation. The defense chiefs of Russia and Belarus signed a protocol to a 1997 bilateral agreement on the joint provision of regional security.

