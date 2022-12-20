Lukashenko Says Belarus, Russia Withstood Sanctions Pressure

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said after a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday that their national economies had withstood the pressure of Western sanctions.

"Today we can say with certainty that together we were able to withstand (the economic sanctions) and find a way to bolster our economies ” much to the surprise of those who was causing us trouble in the first place," he told reporters in Minsk.

Lukashenko argued that the West was running out of options for imposing "cookie cutter economic sanctions" against the two neighbor nations after it was made painfully aware of their boomerang effect. He said that restrictions hurt Western businesses and consumers the most.