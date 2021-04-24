UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says Belarus Security Council To Obtain Power In Case Of Emergency Situation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:23 PM

Lukashenko Says Belarus Security Council to Obtain Power in Case of Emergency Situation

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday announced plans to sign a decree in the near future stipulating the transfer of power in the republic to the Security Council in case of an emergency situation such as his assassination

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday announced plans to sign a decree in the near future stipulating the transfer of power in the republic to the Security Council in case of an emergency situation such as his assassination.

In mid-April, Lukashenko said that a group of persons involved in an assassination plot against him and his family was detained. According to the Belarusian leader, the US special services were involved.

"Tell me, if there is no president tomorrow, can you guarantee that everything will be fine? No. Therefore, I will sign a decree in the coming days on how the authority will be transferred in Belarus [in case of emergency]. If the president is shot, the Security Council will be empowered on the following day.

It is necessary to declare a state of emergency immediately, up to a military one, if there is any movement at the border, and the Security Council is the entity that should make such decision," Lukashenko said as quoted by state-run Belta news agency.

At the same time, the president noted that, though such scenario was unlikely, it is still necessary to remain vigilant.

"I have to foresee everything. Therefore, this decree will be signed. We will actually have a collective president in the form of the Security Council. Yes, there will be a chairman - when there is no president, the prime minister performs the duties. He will chair [the Security Council], but all decisions will be taken by a secret ballot so that there is no pressure," Lukashenko added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Same Belarus Border Family All

Recent Stories

Pakistan asks Canada to reconsider suspension of f ..

6 minutes ago

LHC will take up Khawaja Asif’s bail plea on Apr ..

15 minutes ago

Court’s decision to auction Nawaz Sharif’s pro ..

23 minutes ago

Kite-seller arrested in sialkot

3 minutes ago

11 PSVs impounded for flouting Inter-provincial tr ..

3 minutes ago

Malaysian artist arrested for allegedly insulting ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.