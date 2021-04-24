Lukashenko Says Belarus Security Council to Obtain Power in Case of Emergency Situation

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday announced plans to sign a decree in the near future stipulating the transfer of power in the republic to the Security Council in case of an emergency situation such as his assassination

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday announced plans to sign a decree in the near future stipulating the transfer of power in the republic to the Security Council in case of an emergency situation such as his assassination.

In mid-April, Lukashenko said that a group of persons involved in an assassination plot against him and his family was detained. According to the Belarusian leader, the US special services were involved.

"Tell me, if there is no president tomorrow, can you guarantee that everything will be fine? No. Therefore, I will sign a decree in the coming days on how the authority will be transferred in Belarus [in case of emergency]. If the president is shot, the Security Council will be empowered on the following day.

It is necessary to declare a state of emergency immediately, up to a military one, if there is any movement at the border, and the Security Council is the entity that should make such decision," Lukashenko said as quoted by state-run Belta news agency.

At the same time, the president noted that, though such scenario was unlikely, it is still necessary to remain vigilant.

"I have to foresee everything. Therefore, this decree will be signed. We will actually have a collective president in the form of the Security Council. Yes, there will be a chairman - when there is no president, the prime minister performs the duties. He will chair [the Security Council], but all decisions will be taken by a secret ballot so that there is no pressure," Lukashenko added.