Lukashenko Says Belarus Should Remain Presidential Republic, But Current Mandate Too Broad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief on Thursday that his country should remain a presidential republic, while the constitution should be amended, since the presidential powers that it currently provisions are too broad.

"We must amend the constitution. First of all, because the current powers of the head of state, of the president are very hard for a person, and I am not sure that a person who rises to power later can cope with it," Lukashenko said at the All Belarusian People's Assembly.

The president invited officials present at the assembly to imagine what could happen if "some of those who fled the country or some of the protesters rose to power.

According to Lukashenko, with the current constitution, "the president can just seek assistance abroad, and foreign troops will arrive here, and it will all be legal."

"I will tell you that our country must remain a presidential republic even without Lukashenko. It will exist without Lukashenko. You know, I may be a hero and so on, but time will come, maybe not today, but tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, and new people will come. They are already knocking on the door, I can hear it," Lukashenko concluded.

