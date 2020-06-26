UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Belarus To Have New Constitutions In Two Years

Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that the revised version of the national constitution would be drafted within two years, and also announced an expansion in local authorities' powers.

In May 2019, the Belarusian leader said that the country could soon receive a new constitution, or amendments cold be introduced to the existing legislation.

"The constitution is the main law, and we will create it within two years," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

The Belarusian president added he had already been offered several versions, but had rejected all of them.

"People are afraid of introducing more decisive amendments to the constitution. I think we should do it. Even prior to the adoption of the constitution, we will do much regarding powers transfer 'downwards', to chairs of district executive committees, and governors," Lukashenko added.

