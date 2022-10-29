UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Belarus, Turkey Have Significant Potential For Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that Minsk and Ankara have significant potential for cooperation in various areas.

"I am convinced that there is a significant potential for building up bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, science, and technology," Lukashenko said in his congratulations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Turkey on the Republic Day.

He noted that Turkey has always played a significant role as one of the largest countries in the world in political, economic, and social dimensions.

Lukashenko expressed hope that, despite modern challenges, the traditions of mutual respect and friendship between the two countries would continue to serve as a solid basis for the progressive development of the Belarusian-Turkish dialogue.

