Lukashenko Says Belarus Will Die As Country If New Presidential Election Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

Lukashenko Says Belarus Will Die as Country If New Presidential Election Held

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday rejected the idea of holding a new presidential election in the country, adding that Belarus will die as a country if it agrees.

"Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and, unfortunately, our native Ukraine and its leadership are calling upon us to hold new elections.

If only we follow their lead, we will go into a tailspin and never stabilize our airship. We will die as a state, as a people, as a nation," Lukashenko said at a pro-government rally in central Minsk.

The leader also said that the presidential election took place, and the result of the vote, according to which, he gained over 80 percent, could not be falsified.

More Stories From World

